Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $797.48. 112,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $766.22 and a 200 day moving average of $708.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

