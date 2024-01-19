Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.10.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

