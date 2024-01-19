Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.70. The company had a trading volume of 337,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,288. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average is $220.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

