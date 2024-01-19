Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Choreo LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.02. 303,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

