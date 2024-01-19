Piper Sandler Increases Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $113.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

AXSM stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

