Piper Sandler Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,226.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,268.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,320.80 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,246.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,042.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

