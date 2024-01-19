Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $216.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

