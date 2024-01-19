Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

