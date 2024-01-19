Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 738 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 738 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $18,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Phreesia by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phreesia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

