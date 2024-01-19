Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,603,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

