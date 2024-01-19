PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

