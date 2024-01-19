Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

PAYC opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.44 and its 200-day moving average is $252.54. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

