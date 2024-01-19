Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Decreased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.24.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

