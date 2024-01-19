Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Paychex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Paychex has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Paychex to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

PAYX stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 72.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

