Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.