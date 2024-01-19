Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $972,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $349.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

