Paul Hogarth Sells 331,531 Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.73), for a total value of £1,753,798.99 ($2,231,580.34).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 1.9 %

TAM opened at GBX 526 ($6.69) on Friday. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 435 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £318.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,390.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.