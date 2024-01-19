Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$27.20

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.44 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.83.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.34. Parex Resources had a net margin of 49.11% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of C$515.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.4861407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

In related news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$253,368.00. Also, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,016.00. Insiders purchased 1,425 shares of company stock worth $38,115 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

