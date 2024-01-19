Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Critical Contrast

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 5 11 0 2.69

Profitability

Newmont has a consensus target price of $55.48, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Newmont -7.35% 6.28% 3.19%

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $11.92 billion 2.31 -$429.00 million ($1.03) -33.61

Paradigm Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont.

Summary

Newmont beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

