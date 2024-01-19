Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.12

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.12 and last traded at C$18.29, with a volume of 90207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -40.30%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

