Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Increased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 191.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $335.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $340.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.