Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

