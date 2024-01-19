PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PACCAR by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 110.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 55.4% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.