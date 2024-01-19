Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 2.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.22. 1,031,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,451,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

