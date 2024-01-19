Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTB opened at $132.88 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.76.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

