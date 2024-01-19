Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

