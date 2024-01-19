Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UL opened at $47.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

