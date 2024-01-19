Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

