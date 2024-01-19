Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

