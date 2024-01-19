One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Update

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

One Step Vending Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KOSK opened at $0.02 on Friday. One Step Vending has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About One Step Vending

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

