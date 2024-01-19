Olympiad Research LP Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Olympiad Research LP cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $217.57 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.92 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.08. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

