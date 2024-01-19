Olympiad Research LP Takes $305,000 Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

STEM stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.