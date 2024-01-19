Olympiad Research LP Makes New $294,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $768.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Astec Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

