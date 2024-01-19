Olympiad Research LP Invests $288,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $6,973,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.