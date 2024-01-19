Olympiad Research LP Has $282,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after buying an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

