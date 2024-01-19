Olympiad Research LP Cuts Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.2 %

AMPL opened at $12.31 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.