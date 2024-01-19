Olympiad Research LP Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

