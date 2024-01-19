Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $29.41 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $176,368.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

