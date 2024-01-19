Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.45

Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.45 and last traded at C$98.50, with a volume of 1561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$249.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at Olympia Financial Group

In related news, Director Rick Skauge purchased 555 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. Also, Director Rick Skauge acquired 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,865 shares of company stock worth $252,754. Insiders own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Further Reading

