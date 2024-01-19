OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $42.83. 2,134,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,631,418. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

