OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $27,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453,299. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

