OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 133,546 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

OFI Invest Asset Management cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,546 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 520,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,762. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $198.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

