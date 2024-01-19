OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 406 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 290,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 17.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

