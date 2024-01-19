OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $26,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

