OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $26,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 624,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after acquiring an additional 425,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

LBRDK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

