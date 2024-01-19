OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. 295,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

