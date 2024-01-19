OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 68.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $245.96. 108,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,425. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

