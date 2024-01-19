O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

