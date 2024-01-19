NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $260.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.81.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.61 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $238.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $205.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

