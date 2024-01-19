Nwam LLC Sells 579 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

